INDIANAPOLIS – The Ben Davis Giants accomplished their goal: undefeated champions in 2023.

The Giants embarked on that mission the minute they were eliminated by eventual 2022 state champion, Cathedral in the regional finals.

Ben Davis beat Kokomo 53-41 in the class 4A state title game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night to finish the year perfect at 33-0.

The Giants took control midway through the first quarter, building an 11-point halftime lead.

The Wildkats cut the advantage to three after three quarters on an unbelievable alley-oop dunk by Flory Bidunga, one of the top prospects in the nation in the class of 2024.

Ben Davis responded with a Zane Doughty put-back and a Mark Zackery lay-up off a Kokomo turnover to stretch the lead.

Doughty led the Giants with 20 points with Zackery chipping in 16 and Shaun Arnold 12. Bidunga paced the Wildkats with 19, who were looking for their first title since 1961.

Ben Davis is the 14th undefeated state champion in IHSAA history and first since Warren Central went 32-0 in 2018.

The 33 wins breaks the school record for wins and is the second most from a state champion since Vincennes finished 34-1 in the 1922-23 season.