INDIANAPOLIS – Four champions were crowned in the IHSAA’s 48th girls basketball state finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Emma Brown made a lay-up to break a tie with 19 seconds left to lift Bedford North Lawrence over Fishers 46-42 for the class 4A championship.

The win gave the Stars their fifth girls basketball title in their seventh appearance in the finals. Saturday was the Tigers’ first trip to the championship game in school history.

Fishers led by as many as seven before BNL rallied to tie the game at 30 by the end of the third quarter, setting up the dramatic final minute of the game.

Chloe Spreen led the Stars with 20 points, while Talia Harris paced the Tigers with 15.

Forest Park survived a shot at the buzzer to beat Lapel 38-37 to repeat as class 2A champions.

Bulldogs’ junior Madelyn Poynter had a good look for the win as time expired, but her three-pointer bounced off the rim to secure the Rangers’ victory.

Poynter gave Lapel the lead with a three with 17 seconds to play before Amber Tretter answered with a lay-up with six seconds left to put Forest Park back in the lead.

Tretter had 13 points and Lydia Betz 15 to lead the Rangers, while Poynter had 15 for the Bulldogs, who were making their first appearance in the state finals.

Lanesville tipped off the day by beating Bethany Christian 60-41 for the class 1A championship, the first girls basketball title for the program.

Fairfield topped Corydon Central 49-42 for the 3A championship. The win was the first state team title in any sport in school history.