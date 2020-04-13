Heritage Christian’s Tyasha Harris to monitor WNBA Draft from home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Noblesville native Tyasha Harris is projected to go early in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft, which will be held virtually Friday.



Harris, a senior at the University of South Carolina, finished her college playing career at the fate of the NCAA canceling sports for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Gamecocks were ranked number one nationwide when their season was cut short.



Harris started all 33 games this year and shot nearly 40 percent beyond the arc. She also earned the Dawn Staley Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top guard. Over her career at USC, she totaled 1,340 points and 702 assists.



“I was really sad and heartbroken about it because this would happen my senior year, my last year,” Harris said. “But, right now I’m at peace. I get to work on things that I probably wouldn’t work on when I’m on the go.”



Harris was a star at Heritage Christian High School, averaging nearly 24 points per game her senior season. She guided guided the Eagles to three straight state titles, including the 2016 championship in the program’s first season in Class 3A. The two previous state titles won in 2014 and 2015 were in Class 2A.



“They support me to this day,” Harris said of her high school coaches. “It was an amazing time at Heritage. I’m happy that I went there.”



With four days until the WNBA Draft, Harris has been trying to stay in shape however she can. She said she is shooting in the basement of a family friend’s house and running five miles three days a week. She is eager to watch that work pay off Friday, when she monitors the draft from her living room.



“I will be at home with my family,” Harris said. “We are keeping it under ten (people).”



Some mock drafts project Harris to go fifth overall, which would send her to the Dallas Wings. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever will pick third. Harris is excited about the possibility of playing for her hometown.



“I’m proud to represent Indiana in the upcoming draft,” she said. “Hopefully, if I get picked by Indy, we’ll see how that goes.”

