INDIANAPOLIS — Week 1 is in the books, and now the focus is on week 2.

The defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 to kick off week 2 on Thursday Night Football.

Before we get to what games will be shown in the Indianapolis market, let’s look at some key takeaways from week 1:

All five new head coaches earned a loss in their debut with their new teams.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made history, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six career regular-season starts while throwing at least two touchdown passes in each start.

Cleveland Browns ended their long drought with their first home opener since 2004. It also marked the first time since the 1993 and 1994 seasons that the Browns have won back-to-back openers. In addition, the Browns joined the Lions, Raiders, and Jaguars, starting the season with a 1-0 record for the first time in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans last Sunday, marking the eighth time they’ve won an opener by 15 points or more under head coach John Harbaugh.

Tyreek Hill finished with 215 receiving yards against the Chargers, marking the third-most in NFL history for a week 1 game.

Indianapolis Colts continued to struggle in week one game, going winless in 10 straight season openers. It is now the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing the Browns, who went winless from 2005 through 2021.

For week 2, CBS was granted a double-header. Here are the games that will be showing in the Indianapolis market, according to 506 Sports:

CBS4 Early (1 p.m.)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis

CBS4 Late (4:25 p.m.)

New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo

FOX59 Single (1 p.m.)

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans – Chris Myers/Robert Smith

The Miami Dolphins will visit the New England Patriots for Sunday Night Football in an AFC East showdown. As usual, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call.

Week 2 will wrap up on Monday with two divisional rivals on ESPN platforms. The New Orleans Saints will visit the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

The Cleveland Browns will try to stay hot as they travel east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are looking to bounce back from their embarrassing loss in week 1. The game will be shown on ABC at 8:15 p.m.