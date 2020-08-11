Heat stifle Warren, close in on No. 4 seed with 114-92 win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 10: Head coach Nate McMillan of the Indiana Pacers reacts from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Heat at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement – Pool/Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from a foot injury and scored 19 points, Derrick Jones scored 18 off the Miami bench and the Heat kept T.J. Warren largely in check on the way to a 114-92 win over the Pacers on Monday night.

Tyler Herro scored 17 while Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder each added 14 for Miami, which snapped a two-game slide.

The Heat took control for good in the third quarter, blowing open what was a tie game with a 35-17 run. Goran Dragic scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami.

Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes.