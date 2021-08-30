Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz warms up during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to be hit hard by COVID-19 issues.

The team announced Monday it has placed quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the COVID-19 list. They will miss an undetermined amount of time depending on the reason they were placed on the list.

Earlier, guard Quenton Nelson was removed from the COVID-19 list after being placed on it last Thursday as a close-contact individual.

The Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.

This story will be updated.

