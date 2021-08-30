Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID list

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to be hit hard by COVID-19 issues.
The team announced Monday it has placed quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the COVID-19 list. They will miss an undetermined amount of time depending on the reason they were placed on the list.
Earlier, guard Quenton Nelson was removed from the COVID-19 list after being placed on it last Thursday as a close-contact individual.
The Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.
This story will be updated.
