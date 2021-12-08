Harris scores 26 as Butler beats Oklahoma in overtime, 66-62

Butler guard Jayden Taylor (13) shoots as Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Chuck Harris buried a 3 to take the lead and Simas Lukosius grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give Butler a 66-62 overtime win over Oklahoma in a Big East/Big 12 Battle.

Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire each hit 3-pointers to put the Sooners up, 62-58 with 1:38 to play.

D.J. Hughes got a tip-in and Harris stepped behind a screen and drilled an open 3 with :35 left to give the Bulldogs the lead. Harkless drove for a layup that rolled off the rim and Lukosius grabbed the rebound.

The freshman from Lithuania hit both free throws for a three-point lead and Aaron Thompson rebounded Umoja Gibson’s missed 3 and hit one of two from the line to set the final margin.