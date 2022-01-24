Hall of Famer, Hoosier native Tony Stewart joining broadcast team for pair of NASCAR races

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart poses for a portrait at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Watch for Smoke in the broadcast booth.

NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hoosier native Tony Stewart will join the broadcast team for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500.

For the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Stewart will offer analysis alongside broadcast partners Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. The race is set for Feb. 6 on FOX.

Stewart will also offer his insights as a driver and team co-owner for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.

“To call the very first Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum AND the Daytona 500 is an opportunity you don’t pass up,” Stewart said in a statement from FOX Sports. “The size and scope of both these races is massive, and it’s an honor to be a part of them with FOX. Anytime you get to talk racing with Clint and Mike, you’re going to have a good time.”

Stewart, a native of Columbus, Indiana, is the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. He is a 2020 inductee of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and a three-time NASCAR Cup champion (2002, 2005, 2011). He retired as a full-time-NASCAR driver after the 2016 season.