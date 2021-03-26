Countdown to Tax Day
Grand Canyon basketball player dies in crash 3 days after playing in NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon forward Oscar Frayer (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer died from a car accident Tuesday, three days after the Antelopes played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. He was 23.

Frayer and his sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore, were killed with an unidentified person in a car crash in Lodi, California.

Frayer, a senior, was a four-year starter at Grand Canyon and completed his academic requirements to graduate in April. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while helping the Lopes win the Western Conference Athletic Tournament for the first time.

