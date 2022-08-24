INDIANAPOLIS – NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a weekend to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon will drive in the International Motor Sports Association Porsche Carrera Cup North America event on Sept. 2-4 on the speedway’s road course.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” Gordon said in an IMS media release. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

The four-time NASCAR Cup champion will be reunited with Ray Evernham, who was his crew chief for three of his series’ championships.

“Ray and I have always talked about running another race together,” said Gordon. “We felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

Gordon, who grew up in nearby Pittsboro, won 93 NASCAR Cup races, including the Brickyard 400 a record five times and the Daytona 500 three times.

He’s no stranger to sports car racing, winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2017. He’s one of only four drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and 24-hour race.

He’ll drive the No. 24 car in the invitational class. There are two 40-minute Carrera Cup races. Practice is on Friday, Sept. 2 with qualifying and race one on Saturday, Sept. 3 and race two on Sunday, Sept. 4.