INDIANAPOLIS – A look at the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 draft class:

Round 2/53rd overall

Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 211

211 College resume: Started 30 of 45 games and finished career with 106 receptions, 1,851 yards and 13 TDs Was team captain as a senior and had best season with 52 receptions, 884 yards and eight TDs Enjoyed best game against 9 th -ranked Notre Dame with six catches and 144 yards Graduated in 3½ years with degree in mechanical engineering Father, Greg, played football at Northwestern and mother, Stephanie, played volleyball at Cincinnati. Brother, Justin, played basketball at William & Mary and North Carolina.



Round 3/73rd

Jelani Woods, TE

Height: 6-7

6-7 Weight: 253

253 College resume: Spent three seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Virginia Last season appeared in 11 games with 10 starts and had 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight TDs At Oklahoma State, appeared in 34 games (28 starts) and collected 31 receptions for 361 yards and four TDs Transitioned to tight end from quarterback after redshirting for 2017 season.



Round 3/77th

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Height: 6-6

6-6 Weight: 303

303 College resume: Introduced to football as a 14-year old soccer player in Steinbrunn, Austria Developed into first-team All-MAC selection at Central Michigan Started 29 of 44 games, including 18 starts at left tackle and 11 at tight end As senior, started all 12 games at left tackle for offense that averaged 32.2 points per game and 179.2 rushing yards per game.



Round 3/96th

Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 212

212 College resume: Versatile safety for Terps Started 21 of 29 games and finished with 135 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, six interceptions and 18 passes defensed Last season started all 13 games and had 67 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and three interceptions.

Versatile safety for Terps

Round 5/159th

Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 298

298 College resume: Five-year regular and first Missouri State’s first draft pick since 2011 Started 47 of 55 games and piled up 131 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries Second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection twice Played in school-record 55 consecutive games As senior, started all 12 games and finished with 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.



Round 6/192nd

Drew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State

Height: 6-7

6-7 Weight: 250

250 College resume: Starter collegiate career at Findlay (2016-19) before transferring to Youngstown State Last two years started 12 of 17 games and collected 40 receptions for 391 yards Led Youngstown State in 2021 with 28 receptions and 282 yards in 10 games At Findley, collected 54 receptions, 785 yards and 10 TDs Two-way star at Northridge (Ohio) High School and was Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 Player of the Year.



Round 6/216th

Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 285

285 College resume: Appeared in 61 games with 20 starts, and really emerged in 2021 Started all 14 games and generated 56 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble Named first-team All-AAC and appeared in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.



Round 7/239th

Rodney Thomas II, CB, Yale

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 200

200 College resume: Versatile prospect who saw time at linebacker and defensive back at Yale Finished with 134 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed and six interceptions As senior, started 10 games – nine as a DB, one as at linebacker – and posted 50 tackles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.



