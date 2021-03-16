George Odum unhappy with Colts’ one-year offer

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 27: George Odum #30 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have taken a measure to possibly lessen free-agent losses by extending a restricted offer to one of its returning All-Pro players.

And he’s not exactly happy with it.

Backup safety and special teams standout George Odum has been offered a one-year, $2.133 million restricted tender, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. That’s the lowest restricted level.

He expected more. A second-round compensation level is worth $3.384 million.

“Disrespected and disappointed!!’’ Odum posted on his Twitter account.

His post on Monday: “Let’s talk! @NFL How much do you value special team players?’’

Odum, named an All-Pro player last season for his special teams expertise, has the ability to sign an offer sheet with another team and the Colts would receive no draft-pick compensation if they opted not to match the offer.

The Colts also are expected to extend restricted offers to wide receiver Zach Pascal and tight end Mo Alie-Cox Tuesday, perhaps at the second-round level.

It’s doubtful the moves will much of a ripple on the NFL’s free-agent marketplace, but are important in the Colts maintaining roster integrity.

Pascal has emerged as a mainstay in the receivers’ room since being claimed off waivers from Tennessee in June 2018. He’s appeared in all 51 games, including the playoffs, with 32 starts. Pascal has 112 receptions, 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns, and has been a physical presence as a blocker in the run game.

Alie-Cox joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2017 following a standout career as a power forward at Virginia Commonwealth. He’s made strides while learning the position and is coming off his best season: 31 receptions, 394 yards and two TDs.

Odum has followed a similar path. He was signed as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has appeared in all 51 games as a backup safety and special teams star. Odum earned his first All-Pro nod as a special teamer last season after piling up a career-high 21 tackles. He became the seventh Colt to register at least 20 special teams tackles.

