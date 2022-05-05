INDIANAPOLIS — It’s looking like the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will feature 33 cars on the starting grid.

Veteran racer Stefan Wilson will drive the No. 25 car for Cusick Motorsports and DragonSpeed. The 32-year-old British driver is a familiar face for Indy 500 fans, having raced in both the Indy Lights and IndyCar series.

He’s the younger brother of Justin Wilson, who died in August 2015 after crashing at Pocono. Justin Wilson’s car also sported No. 25.

Stefan Wilson has three Indianapolis 500 starts (2016, 2018 and 2021), having previously driven for KVSH Racing and Andretti Autosport. His best finish was in 2018, when he started 23rd and finished 15th.

Wilson described his journey to this year’s race as a “rollercoaster.”

“A few short weeks ago it didn’t look like this was going to happen for us, but I’m so relieved all of the pieces came together to get another shot at this race,” he said. “The Cusick Motorsports and DragonSpeed partnership couldn’t be a better fit and I know it’ll be a great combination for Indy this year, as well as for future opportunities.”

Lohla Sport, Sierra Pacific Windows and Gnarly Premium Cut Jerky are the main sponsors. A.J. Foyt Racing provided the car.

The Indianapolis 500 will see a revamped qualifying format later this month. The race is set for Sunday, May 29.