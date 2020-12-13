Franklin’s career game leads Indiana past North Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 21: Armaan Franklin #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after making the game winning shot against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, both career highs, to lead Indiana to an 87-52 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Franklin was 5-of-7 behind the arc and also had five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points for the Hoosiers (4-2), going 7 of 11 from the foul line and grabbing seven rebounds with three blocks. Indiana outrebounded the Lions 47-34. Trey Galloway scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting as the Hoosiers shot 50%.

Will Soucie topped the Lions (2-2) with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting but his teammates were just 14 of 54, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range. North Alabama shot 33%.

Indiana had the first seven points of the game, with Jackson-Davis scoring five. Moments later the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight, starting with back-to-back dunks by Galloway, for a 23-7 lead at the 8:09 mark.

A Soucie layup and three-point play cut the deficit to eight but Indiana hit three 3-pointers down the stretch and Jordan Geronimo scored at the buzzer to push the Hoosier lead to 40-24 at the break. Indiana finished with 13 treys on 33 attempts.

Franklin had two 3-pointers and a layup in a 17-0 run in the middle of the second half that put Indiana on top 76-37.