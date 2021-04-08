Franklin to leave Indiana for Virginia

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 19: Armaan Franklin #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers brings the ball up court during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin will transfer to Virginia and play for the Cavaliers.

The former Cathedral standout announced the decision on social media Thursday evening.

Excited about the next chapter in my hoops life. Still, have to say a big thanks to the IU community, fans and my teammates for all their support. Know that I appreciate you all so much! ⚔️🔹🔸⚔️ @UVAMensHoops pic.twitter.com/NErzsdMDXL — Armaan Franklin (@unkle44artty) April 8, 2021

Franklin finished the 2020-21 season second on the Hoosiers in scoring, averaging 11.4 points per game. On a team that struggled to shoot the ball (11th out of 14 Big Ten teams in 3-point shooting), Franklin was the exception, hitting nearly 43 percent of his shots beyond the arc.

Six Cream and Crimson players entered the transfer portal after last season was over. Franklin joins Al Durham (Providence) as the two who decided to leave. The other four (Parker Stewart, Race Thompson, Khristian Lander, and Jordan Geronimo) all will return to Bloomington next year under new head coach Mike Woodson.