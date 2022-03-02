INDIANAPOLIS – It was during the 2018 offseason, and Reggie Wayne was contemplating making the transition from player to coach.

One of the Indianapolis Colts’ most prolific receivers was on hand – and offered hands-on guidance – during organized team activities, veterans’ minicamp and training camp.

He had the itch, and scratched it.

Months later, the itch remained.

Coaching, Wayne admitted after dipping his toe into that end of the pool, “is in my blood. I think it’s something that I would want to do.”

“It’s just got to be the right time.’’

That time is now. Or at least it’s soon.

An offseason that has seen significant change to Frank Reich’s coaching staff will include Wayne being brought in as Reich’s receivers’ coach.

That’s been known for more than a week.

But if Reich had had his way, the move would have been made sooner.

“I’ve been talking to Reggie about possibly getting on staff for four years,’’ he said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I mean, Reggie is a guy I have the utmost respect for. I’m just a big believer in him as a person and as a competitor, as a winner.”

“If we can get that all locked up, I think it will be a big deal.’’

Wayne would replace Mike Groh, who was allowed to take a similar position with the New York Giants.

“I think (Wayne will) bring a lot, not only to the individual receivers there about how to play the position, but also just a mentality,’’ Reich said. “That championship mentality that we want to have to go forward.’’

The Colts selected Wayne in the 1st round of the 2001 draft (30th overall), and he spent 14 seasons piling up historic numbers before retiring after the 2014 season. He ranks second to Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison in most of the franchise’s meaningful receiving categories – 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards, 82 touchdowns – and is 10th in NFL history in receptions and yards. His 211 games are the most in club history and only John Unitas (17 seasons) had a longer tenure with the team.

Wayne, 43, has been one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last three years. He and Harrison were a dynamic duo in a 2006 season that ended with the Colts defeating the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. Wayne kick-started the victory with a 53-yard touchdown catch from Peyton Manning.

But for all of Wayne’s on-field exploits – he was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2018 – he’s never held a coaching position other than the intern/voluntary role in ’18.

“It is a big step,’’ Reich agreed. “There’s a lot to learn and he knows that. He’s a guy who’s willing to put in the work, I know that. He knows that. We’ll support him.”

“But the thing is, when you make a decision like that, you say, ‘Why would you bring in a guy who’s got no coaching experience?’ Those little coaching things, not to minimize those, but you can learn those. But he has an upside into what he can bring to our team. That’s what you bet on. You bet on the upside that he can bring.’’

Wayne is one of three former Colts added to Reich’s staff. The team also has added Cato June as assistant linebackers coach and Mike Mitchell as assistant defensive backs coach. June is 42, Mitchell 34.

It’s clear the team wanted to add youth and energy to the coaching staff, along with a player’s viewpoint of things. June, a defensive mainstay from 2003-06, also served as an offseason coaching intern.

“Cato June, obviously I wasn’t here when he was here before, but I’m really excited about him,’’ Reich said. “I got to know him a little bit. He did an internship with us. A very smart guy. Our kind of guy.’’

Mitchell played 10 years in the NFL, including his final in Indy in 2018. Reich and general manager Chris Ballard were impressed with the impact he brought that season.

“Really brings a presence of leadership, toughness – mental and physical toughness,’’ Reich said. “Savvy veteran guy who understands the game; the little game within the game.”

“That’s what I was really looking for in that position . . . somebody who understands the game within the game, can connect with players at a deep level like that.’’

