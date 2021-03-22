Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady pays old pal, rival Bob Knight a visit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a time where basketball rivalries are at an all-time high with the NCAA Tournament under way, it’s always nice to see some harmony in the hoops community.

Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady paid a visit to his once longtime rival, former Indiana Coach Bob Knight in Bloomington over the weekend.

He shared the meeting on his Facebook page with the caption: “What do you do on a beautiful Saturday in Indiana? Take a drive to Bloomington to see my dear friend, Bob (Knight). We had a great afternoon reminiscing and laughing!”

At the age of 80 and 84 respectively, Both Knight and Keady are enjoying their retirement.

Knight was IU head men’s basketball coach from 1971 to 2000 and led them to three NCAA Tournament championships. Keady coached Purdue from 1980 to 2005 and was Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times.

When it comes to their outright record against each other, the Bleacher Report says Keady’s Purdue won 21 out of 41 games. But because Purdue had to vacate a win, Knight holds the advantage 21-20.