Former major leaguer Adam Lind shares perspective on 2020 MLB season

As the coronavirus pandemic pushes back the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, fans are watching re-runs of the greatest games ever played.



Muncie native and former major leaguer Adam Lind is in the same position from home in Florida, while raising three kids and studying part-time, majoring in Spanish.



“There’s a lot of Spanish in baseball,” Lind told CBS4’s JoJo Gentry. “I would love to leave the country for a few years. I think that would be awesome.”



Lind played baseball at Highland High School in Anderson from 1999 to 2002. Named Mister Baseball as a senior, he hit 16 home runs and set a state batting average record.



Lind made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2006. Three years later, he hit a peak as a pro, earning the Silver Slugger Award for designated hitter.



Ten years later, the sport he loves is on hold. As the MLB plans to start its season in mid-May, he says he cannot fathom the idea of this season cancelling altogether.



“It’s crazy to think you can even ask a question like that,” Lind said. “This is where we are. It’s crazy.”



Should the MLB season start in about two months from now, Lind says he thinks teams would be concerned for their health and safety, especially while playing in cities that are considered hot spots for COVID-19.



“New York is the best place in the world to play baseball…Nobody is going to want to go play in New York. Like, who is going to want to go play in New York right now,” Lind said. “It would be tough to say, hey let’s go play the Mets or the Yankees. It would be really hard to get into a hotel and elevators and airplanes in New York City and the situation they’re in by mid-May.”



As the league shuts down temporarily, Lind says some players he has spoken with are trying to secure jobs outside of baseball.



“If they get a job, and then Major League Baseball is like, alright we are going to resume spring training or preparations for the season…Oh I got a job, and by the way, if Major League Baseball comes calling I have to leave you.”

While Lind mentions most in the majors are financially stable, players still have a right to feel disappointed.



“I don’t think any of them are looking for pity,” he said. “But, the thing a lot of these people like to do is play baseball. And no matter what job that is, if that’s taken away from you, it sucks.”