Former IU point guard Rob Phinisee made his decision.

The standout from McCutcheon High School plans to transfer to the University of Cincinnati.

He made the announcement Wednesday night in a Twitter post. Phinisee had also considered going to Butler.

Phinisee played four years at IU but had another year of eligibility thanks to a waiver granted by the NCAA, which gave players the extra year to account for the pandemic-marred 2020-2021 season.

He’ll join a Bearcats team that went 18-15 last season. Cincinnati finished eighth in the American Athletic Conference with a 7-11 conference mark.

In his four seasons with the Hoosiers, Phinisee averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He came to Bloomington with high expectations and won the starting as a freshman. But injuries, inconsistency and the emergence of Xavier Johnson limited his role last season.

Still, fans will remember him fondly for some clutch moments, including a buzzer-beater against Butler in the Crossroads Classic during his freshman year and a late game-winner in the Hoosiers’ upset of Purdue this season.

His return from injury late in the season helped propel Indiana to wins in the Big Ten Tournament and IU’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.