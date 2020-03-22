Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reads kids book virtually amid COVID-19 outbreak

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Seven months ago, former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his decision to retire from the NFL.

Now, the 30-year-old is spending time off the field with his daughter, Lucy, who was born November 12.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis posted a video of Andrew reading “Larry Gets Lost at the Museum” to Lucy, and others watching online, in a special edition of Museum at Home Storytime.

The Children’s Museum is closed through April 10.

Courtesy: Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News