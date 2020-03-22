Seven months ago, former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his decision to retire from the NFL.
Now, the 30-year-old is spending time off the field with his daughter, Lucy, who was born November 12.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis posted a video of Andrew reading “Larry Gets Lost at the Museum” to Lucy, and others watching online, in a special edition of Museum at Home Storytime.
The Children’s Museum is closed through April 10.
Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reads kids book virtually amid COVID-19 outbreak
Seven months ago, former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his decision to retire from the NFL.