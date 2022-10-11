INDIANAPOLIS — It is the final week of the high school football regular season. We are watching thirteen games happening around the area.

Brownsburg at Hamilton Southeastern

Franklin Central at Westfield

Lawrence Central at Carmel

Cascade at Ritter

Muncie Central at Arsenal

Fishers at Zionsville

Lawrence North at Pike

Cathedral at Center Grove

Traders Point at Lutheran

Avon at Noblesville

Culver at Guerin

Brebeuf Jesuit at Terre Haute North Vigo

Columbus North @ Terre Haute South Vigo

We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.