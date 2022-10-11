INDIANAPOLIS — It is the final week of the high school football regular season. We are watching thirteen games happening around the area.
Brownsburg at Hamilton Southeastern
Franklin Central at Westfield
Lawrence Central at Carmel
Cascade at Ritter
Muncie Central at Arsenal
Fishers at Zionsville
Lawrence North at Pike
Cathedral at Center Grove
Traders Point at Lutheran
Avon at Noblesville
Culver at Guerin
Brebeuf Jesuit at Terre Haute North Vigo
Columbus North @ Terre Haute South Vigo
We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.