Football Friday Night: Regional

INDIANAPOLIS – Only 24 schools will be left standing after this weekend.
It’s the regional round of the IHSAA state football tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Alexa Ross has highlights from all six classes from across the state of Indiana on “Football Friday Night”.
Class 6A
Ben Davis 32 Brownsburg 14
Westfield 37 Fort Wayne Carroll 14
Center Grove 29 Lawrence North 19
Merrillville 39 Penn 7
Class 5A
Cathedral 23 New Palestine 7
Michigan City 31 Valparaiso 28 (2OT)
New Albany 33 Bloomington South 14
Zionsville 35 Fort Wayne Dwenger 14
Class 4A
New Prairie 28 Lowell 14
Mt. Vernon 27 Roncalli 21
Northridge 25 Mississinewa 7
Class 3A
Mishawaka Marian 33 Hanover Central 6
Brebeuf 38 Norwell 9
Tri-West 28 Owen Valley 7
Class 2A
Andrean 35 Laville 8
Eastside 21 Eastbrook 14
Scecina 34 Lafayette Central Catholic 13
Evansville Mater Dei 35 Triton Central 7
Class 1A
North Judson 35 Carroll (Flora) 6
Tri 18 North Central (Farmersburg) 14
Lutheran 42 Parke Heritage 6
Adams Central 41 South Adams 0