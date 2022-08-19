INDIANAPOLIS — High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.

  • Brownsburg at Ben Davis
  • Zionsville at Pike
  • Bloomington North at Mooresville
  • Warren Central at Center Grove
  • Roncalli at Southport
  • Lutheran at Beech Grove
  • Westfield at New Palestine
  • Hamilton Southeastern at Lawrence Central
  • Fishers at North Central
  • Mount Vernon at Noblesville
  • Cascade at Triton Central
  • Greensburg at Shelbyville
  • Brebeuf Jesuit vs Bishop Chatard (at Lucas Oil Stadium)
  • Pendleton Heights at Lebanon
  • Western Boone at Sheridan

You can follow our live scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 for highlights from this week’s games.