INDIANAPOLIS — It is week three of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 16 games in central Indiana this week.
- Beech Grove at Speedway
- Ben Davis at Pike
- Columbus North at Southport
- Whiteland at Decatur Central
- Hamilton Southeastern at Avon
- Mooresville at Plainfield
- Lawrence North at Lawrence Central
- Warren Central at North Central
- Zionsville at Westfield
- Cass Technical (Michigan) at Carmel
- Martinsville at Greenwood
- Chatard at Roncalli
- Brownsburg at Franklin Central
- Cathedral at Penn
- Fishers at Noblesville
- Heritage at Guerin
We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.