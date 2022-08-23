INDIANAPOLIS — It is week two of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 13 games in central Indiana this week.
- Carmel at Center Grove
- Indian Creek at Greenwood
- Ritter at Lutheran
- Mt Vernon at Franklin
- Lawrence Central at Westfield
- Lebanon at Zionsville
- North Central at Hamilton Southeastern
- Pike at Fishers
- Speedway at Scecina
- Washington at Shortridge
- Ben Davis at Avon
- Beech Grove at Cascade
- Cathedral at Brownsburg
We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.