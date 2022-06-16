Soccer Football ball with flags of european countries on the grass of football stadium. Euro championship 2021. 3d illustration

FIFA announced on their Twitter Thursday the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, including many U.S. cities.

Here is the complete list of cities:

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Guadalajara

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Mexico City

Miami

Monterrey

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Toronto

Vancouver

This will be the first time that the tournament will be hosted by three different countries. Games will be held in 17 different venues across 16 different cities, 11 of which are in the U.S.