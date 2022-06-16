FIFA announced on their Twitter Thursday the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, including many U.S. cities.
Here is the complete list of cities:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Dallas
- Guadalajara
- Houston
- Kansas City
- Los Angeles
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Monterrey
- New York/New Jersey
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle
- Toronto
- Vancouver
This will be the first time that the tournament will be hosted by three different countries. Games will be held in 17 different venues across 16 different cities, 11 of which are in the U.S.