Fever’s Tamika Catchings selected for Hoops Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tamika Catchings received the call.

The Indiana Fever legend has been voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I am incredibly honored to be included in this year’s Naismith Hall of Fame and God only knows the dreams I had as a little girl to be able to follow in my father’s footsteps,” Catchings said in a team statement. “I am so thankful to stand alongside so many amazing men and women that have come before me.”

The forward played 15 seasons for the Fever leading the team to the 2012 WNBA championship. She was the 2011 league MVP, a 10-time all-star, five-time defensive player of the year and 2002 rookie of the year.

The official announcement was made Saturday afternoon in a live show on ESPN.

Catchings is the WNBA’s all-time steals leader and a member of the top 20 players in league history team named in 2016.

“Tamika is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the word, someone whose success on the court and generosity off it have made her such an important figure in our sport,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chairman and CEO Herb Simon said. “She is what young players aspire to be and it is fitting that she is being recognized in this very special way.”

Indiana drafted her third overall in the 2001 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee, where she was a four-time All-American and helped guide the Volunteers to the 1998 national title. She sat out the ’01 season after suffering an ACL injury her senior season.

Catchings is a four-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball. She was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee earlier this year.

She is currently the Fever’s general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

Catchings’ father, Harvey played in the NBA for 11 seasons with four teams.

Catchings will join the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich and Patrick Baumann for enshrinement.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts, but may have to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fever is encouraging fans to wear Catchings’ memorabilia on Monday to celebrate and share pictures on the team’s social media.