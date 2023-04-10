INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have selected South Carolina C/F Aliyah Boston with the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and Indiana University’s Grace Berger with the seventh pick.

Boston will join former Gamecocks teammate Destanni Henderson on the Fever this summer.

“I’ve watched her grow now only as a great basketball player, but as a great human being,” Fever general manager Lin Dunn said leading up to the draft. “I just think she’s got a great WNBA career ahead of her because of who she is.”

Boston won the Lisa Leslie Award– given to NCAA women’s basketball’s best center– in all four of her seasons at South Carolina. She was also a three-time first-team All-American, the 2022 women’s Wooden Award winner, and a national champion in 2022.

With its seventh overall pick in the draft, the Fever selected IU star Grace Berger. The Louisville native spent the last four years playing in Bloomington and will continue playing basketball in the Hoosier state.

In her senior season with the Hoosiers, Berger averaged over 16 points and 6 rebounds a game and was named 1st Team All-Big Ten for the third season in a row.

The Fever open their regular season at home against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 19.