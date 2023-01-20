INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever has removed the “interim” tag from general manager Lin Dunn and extended her contract.

Dunn returned to the franchise last year to help the front office through the 2022 WNBA Draft after Tamika Catchings resigned as vice president of basketball operations and GM. The Fever had four of the first ten picks in the draft.

“The Fever have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the WNBA and Lin Dunn has been at the center of every milestone,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson. “She has been a steadying hand and an important asset for our exciting, talented roster of up-and-coming stars and we are thrilled she will be with us into the future.”

Dunn spent six years as head coach leading the Fever to a 119-85 record and the 2012 WNBA title before retiring after the 2014 season.

The team also elevated director of operations, Hillary Spears to assistant general manager.

Dunn has already had a busy offseason, hiring Christie Sides as head coach and trading away veteran Danielle Robinson to the Dream for Kristy Wallace.

The Fever will have the number one overall pick in this spring’s draft.