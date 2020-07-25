BRADENTON, Fla. – The Indiana Fever drop their 2020 season opener 101-76 to Washington in Bradenton, Florida.
Fever first-year head coach Marianne Stanley, who was an assistant with Washington for 10 years, helped guide the Mystics to their WNBA title last year.
The Fever will face the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday.
The WNBA’s 22-game regular season is scheduled to play at IMG Academy through September 12.
Fever drop season opener 101-76 to Washington
BRADENTON, Fla. – The Indiana Fever drop their 2020 season opener 101-76 to Washington in Bradenton, Florida.