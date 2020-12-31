Family announces death of Aldo Andretti at 80 years old

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Andretti Autosport announced the passing of Aldo Andretti, 80.

According to a press release, Andretti died Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.

Andretti was the identical twin brother of IndyCar legend Mario, the father to MaryJo Andretti-Dial, Mark Andretti, Adam Andretti and the late John Andretti, as well as the uncle of Michael Andretti and Jeff Andretti, and great-uncle of Marco Andretti.

The Andretti family emigrated to the United States in 1955 and started one of the most famous racing families in history.

Mario Andretti also took to Twitter Thursday to announce his brother’s passing.

Aldo Andretti, my loving twin brother, my partner in crime and my faithful best friend every day of my life was called to heaven last night. Half of me went with him. There is no eloquence. I'm shaken to my core. pic.twitter.com/NJ3fZxklNo — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) December 31, 2020

John Andretti is congrated as he sits in his car by his father, Aldo Andretti, on the final day of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland)

Infiniti Pro Series driver Marco Andretti, bottom, talks to his grandfather and 1969 Indy 500 champion Mario Andretti, left, uncle Aldo Andretti, top center, and father Michael Andretti during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Futaba Freedom 100 race, Thursday, May 26, 2005. The race will be run on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

John Andretti, right, rides out to the pit area with his father, Aldo Andretti, for the start of practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Aldo Andretti watches his son, John Andretti, during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 16, 2009. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Read the full statement on Aldo’s passing released by Andretti Autosport on Thursday:

It is with the deepest condolences we share that Aldo Andretti departed this life Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana. Aldo was born February 28, 1940 and passed peacefully with a heart full of love and spirit. Born in Montona, Italy, Aldo and his family emigrated to the United States in 1955 and he and twin brother Mario went on to become the start of the greatest racing dynasty in history. Though Aldo’s life took a different direction than brother Mario’s, Aldo forever shared a passion for racing and was a true motor enthusiast and entrepreneur. He could often still be found on the racing circuit supporting and following the careers of the family. Nothing mattered more to Aldo than family, and it brought him great pride to share his life with wife and high-school sweetheart Corky and their five children Carolyn, Mark, John, Mary Jo and Adam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 5, at noon, at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Brownsburg, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 4, at Stevens Mortuary in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andretti Autosport