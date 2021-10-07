Ex-Pacer C.J. Watson among 18 former NBA players charged with fraud in $4M health care scheme

C.J. Watson #32 of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on January 22, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pacers 124-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.

The list of former players included C.J. Watson — who played for the Indiana Pacers from 2013-2015 — Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Darius Miles, Jamario Moon and Sebastian Telfair.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

The league’s major stars weren’t charged.