Enter the Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season. An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn't lost back-to-back games all season.