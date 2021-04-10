Eddie Olczyk calls Indy Fuel game with son

INDIANAPOLIS – The lead analyst on NHL television broadcasts in the United States did a little moonlighting in Indianapolis this weekend.

U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Eddie Olczyk called Friday night’s Indy Fuel game against the Fort Wayne Komets with his son, Nick.

Nick Olczyk works alongside the Voice of the Fuel, Andrew Smith calling the team’s home games on a live stream.

“Edzo” played in the NHL for 16 seasons, scoring over 300 goals in his career. After a stint as head coach of the Penguins, he became NBC Sports’ main color commentator calling games with Indiana native and legendary hockey voice Mike “Doc” Emrick.

CBS4’s Chris Widlic talked with Olczyk at Indiana Farmers Coliseum before Friday’s game.