Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is ready for August running of 2020 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today would be the first day of practice for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.



Instead, drivers have to wait 104 days for the race to start August 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



IndyCar driver Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is currently at home in Pennsylvania, keeping up with cardio workouts and lifting weights at his father’s house.



“This is really odd. Usually I would be packing up, getting ready to fly there right now,” Karam told CBS4’s JoJo Gentry. “This time last year, I was talking to the Airbnb people trying to get the house we were renting all month all settled.”



Instead, Karam settled into virtual racing this spring, winning IndyCar’s inaugural IRacing event in March. He hopes that experience will translate into results when he races for real.



“It’s crazy in here. I’ve been on the simulator like every single day,” he said. “I have kind of thrived from that. My brain is just so fried from looking at the television screen so long.”



Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will not participate in IndyCar’s season opener at Texas Motor Speedway June 6. Team owner Dennis Reinbold told Gentry everyone will be ready to return when the time is right.



“We’re probably in better shape than a lot of teams out there to be able to adjust and deal with this,” Reinbold said. “So, we’re ready to go.”



The team hopes the month of August is just as special as every month of May in Indianapolis.

“I’m just hoping when we go back in August, it’s still got that whole same May vibe,” Karam said. “It’s my most favorite month of the year. Going out to Indy in May is just incredible.”