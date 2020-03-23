Dixon standing by for new start to IndyCar season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Scott Dixon has accomplished and seen just about everything in IndyCar, but the current situation has the 39-year-old Ganassi racer at home with his wife and three kids, hoping the coronavirus crisis ends soon.

“We’re fine,” said the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, “but obviously thinking about people having a hard time now. It does feel strange being confined and the weird thing is, it’s only been a week.”

The IndyCar Series canceled the first four races of the 2020 season in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach and Austin amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

His team hopes to start ramping things up next month. IndyCar wants to open the season in the month of May, but until then it’s staying physically fit on treadmills, bikes and rowers and mentally sharp with racing simulation, if he can get a virtual car together.

“A lot of people are scrambling for equipment,” added Dixon. “Pieces you need are unavailable. My wife’s not too keen on it. She sees me training all day and other things, so she’s not looking forward to it.”

Emma and Scott did welcome son, Kit to their family in late December, adding a fifth Dixon member with daughters Poppy and Tilly, but Scott is enjoying the extended family time.

“Kit’s been amazing, sleeping through the night,” said Dixon. “He’s three months now. Girls are at International School, set for e-learning from 8 to 3 flat out. Yes, I want to be racing. I’m a racer at heart, but it’s nice to have this time to reconnect, bunker down with the family, especially with a newborn in the house. Nice to help and do those night feedings. It’s been really enjoyable.”

Getting back on the track will get those competitive juices flowing again.