Division I Men’s Basketball Committee unveils top 16 teams for NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee selected and seeded the top 16 teams, through games of February 12, as part of the Bracket Preview Show Saturday on CBS4.

Gonzaga and Baylor are the only undefeated teams across Division I Men’s Basketball. They earn number one seeds, respectively, in regions 1 and 2.

Illinois is a two-seed in Region 2. Iowa is a four-seed in Region 1.

Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State are one-seeds, respectively, in regions 3 and 4.

Selection Sunday is March 14. First Four games will play at Indiana University’s Assembly Hall and Purdue University’s Mackey Arena starting March 18.

The Sweet 16 will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Elite Eight, Final Four, and national title games.

NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt told CBS4 he is hopeful to announce limited capacity for fans.