DE Isaac Rochell signed by Colts

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Isaac Rochell #98 of the Los Angeles Chargers waits for the start of play during a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts finally dipped their foot in the free-agent pool.

The team signed defensive end Isaac Rochell, a Notre Dame product, to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to his agent.

The 6-4, 280-pound Rochell was a 2017 seventh-round draft pick of the Chargers. He was a restricted free agent who wasn’t tendered a one-year offer.

In four seasons with the Chargers, Rochell appeared in 51 games with nine starts. He had 74 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits. Last season, Rochell had 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games.

His acquisition should be viewed as depth at the position. The Colts currently are without their top three defensive ends. Denico Autry has signed with the Tennessee Titans while Justin Houston and Al-Quadin Muhammad remain unsigned.

