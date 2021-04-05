Dane Fife to join Mike Woodson’s staff at IU

March 11, 2016: Michigan State Spartans assistant coach Dane Fife during the men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Another Hoosier is coming back to Bloomington to coach Indiana Men’s Basketball.

Dane Fife will join Mike Woodson’s staff as an assistant coach. CBS4’s JoJo Gentry broke the news Tuesday.

Fife has spent the last eight seasons with Michigan State. He most recently served as the Spartans’ associate head coach.

“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” Woodson said in a release. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair, and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington.”

Fife played for the Hoosiers from 1998 to 2002, guiding Indiana to the 2002 national title game. He was named co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He still holds Indiana’s career steals record with 180.

Before moving to East Lansing, Fife was the head men’s basketball coach at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) for six seasons. When he took over the Mastodons program in 2005 at age 25, he was the youngest Division I basketball head coach in the country.

Prior to to coaching IPFW, Fife served as an administrative assistant for two years at IU under Mike Davis.

Fife graduated from Clarkston High School in Michigan, where he earned the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award in 1998.