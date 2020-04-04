Dallara factory helps make PPE for local hospitals

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – IndyCar is known for its commitment to safety and innovation.

One company heavily identified with the sport is taking it a step further by switching gears.

Dallara USA, who builds chassis and other components for the IndyCar Series is now joining the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our Eastman cutting table is usually on a day-to-day basis cutting carbon fiber for our motorsports products at our factory in Speedway, Indiana,” Dallara spokesman Bryce Moore said. “Now we are on a new mission. We are cutting hospital gowns and masks.”

Dallara received the material for the personal protective equipment on Wednesday and immediately began working on the process. The factory was able to cut 240 kits for gowns on Friday.

StitchWorks will sew the kits together at their facility on Indianapolis’ east side.

Polina Osherov of Indianapolis' PATTERN magazine, a non-profit focused on advancing the fashion industry in central Indiana is spearheading an effort to provide PPE for Eskenazi Hospital staff.

"It's really exciting to partner with Dallara in such a way and be part of the community from a completely different perspective than we have in the past," said Osherov.

Dallara is also helping with the outbreak in its home country of Italy. Its engineers are working on ventilator projects as well as ways to redesign face masks for better air flow for those wearing them.

"We are just trying to help out in any way we can and help beat this pandemic to get through this and get back to normal," Moore said. "Safety is our number one priority and to be to help in this way means a lot to us.