Crown Point beats Brownsburg for girls 4A championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Crown Point survived a hot shooting start from Brownsburg to rally and win the IHSAA class 4A state championship 44-34 on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Brownsburg stormed out to a 19-10 first quarter lead behind 8 of 11 shooting, including a perfect 6 for 6 from senior standout Alli Becki.

Becki and the rest of the Bulldogs then went cold. They didn’t make a field goal for almost 11 minutes, allowing Crown Point to come back to take a nine-point lead.

Brownsburg would cut it to a two-point game after three quarters, but Crown Point held on for its first title since winning back-to-back crowns in 1984 and ’85.

Becki finished her Bulldogs’ career with 19 points.

Silver Creek and Pioneer won their programs’ first state championships earlier in the day. Silver Creek beat South Bend Washington in 3A, while Pioneer edged Loogootee by a point in the 1A game.

Linton-Stockton repeated as the class 2A champs, beating Tipton on Friday. It was the Blue Devils’ first appearance in the state finals.

2021 IHSAA Girls State Basketball Finals

Class A

Pioneer 43 Loogootee 42 Class 2A

Linton-Stockton 63 Tipton 25 Class 3A

Silver Creek 54 South Bend Washington 48 Class 4A

Crown Point 44 Brownsburg 34