INDIANAPOLIS — The Brickyard will be circling back to its roots next year by racing on the 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in celebration of its 30th anniversary at the track.

IMS and NASCAR announced Thursday that Brickyard Weekend will return to the Racing Capital of the World on July 20 and 21, 2024. The race lineup will include the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 on Sunday, IMS said.

The bigger part of the announcement, however, was that drivers will be returning to the track’s oval course for the first time since 2020.

“While it’s been exciting to watch the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers tackle the IMS road course over the last three years, being back on the oval for the 30th anniversary is a much-anticipated homecoming for drivers and fans alike,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Whether you’ve been with us all 30 years or are a new fan, the celebration as we ‘come back around’ will be can’t-miss and truly unforgettable.”

The first-ever Brickyard 400 race was held on Aug. 6 1994 at IMS, with Indiana native Jeff Gordon taking home the first of his five Brickyard wins. The race, according to IMS, was the first race other than the Indy 500 to held at the track since 1916.

From 1994 until 2020, the race was held on the 2.5-mile oval track around the outside of IMS before shifting to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course as part of an INDYCAR triple header.

Now, Brickyard participants will be returning to the Oval.

“It is momentous to return to the historic oval,” NASCAR Senior VP of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy said. “The history of motorsports permeates throughout IMS, so we look forward to celebrating the 30th of NASCAR at the Brickyard… in 2024.”

For those who attended the race in 2023 looking to secure tickets for next year, click here. For those looking to apply for a ticket in 2024, but didn’t attend last year, click here.