INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade cornerback Rock-Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

