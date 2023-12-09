INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of intertest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Bengals in Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

*Kickoff: 1 p.m.

*Broadcast: CBS4.

*Spread: Bengals by 2½.

*History lesson, Part I: The Colts lead the overall I-74 series, 20-12, but have come up empty on their last three trips to Cincy. They dropped their most recent venture into The Jungle, 24-23, in 2017. Kicker Adam Vinatieri gave the Colts a 23-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, but pass rusher Carlos Dunlap returned a Jacoby Brissett interception 16 yards for a TD with seven minutes remaining.

The last time these AFC neighbors met, the Colts posted a 31-27 win in Lucas Oil Stadium in 2020. Philip Rivers passed for 371 yards and three TDs, and rookie safety Julian Blackmon secured the victory by intercepting then-rookie quarterback Joe Burrow at the Indy 19-yard line with less than a minute remaining.

*History lesson, Part II: The Colts are seeking their first five-game winning streak since 2018.

*History lesson, Part II: The 7-5 Colts find themselves smack dab in the middle of the AFC playoff picture because of their road-warrior status. They’re 5-1 away from Lucas Oil. The last time they won at least six road games was when they were 7-1 in 2009. You remember ’09, right? Jim Caldwell’s first season as head coach. A 14-2 record that included an AFC championship and trip to Super Bowl XLIV.

The Colts were 2-6-1 on the road during their chaotic 2022.

*Playoff picture: Speaking of postseason possibilities, the Colts enter Sunday as the AFC’s No. 6 seed and with a 66% chance of earning their first playoff spot since 2020. With a win over the 6-6 and No. 10-seeded Bengals, those odds jump to 82%. They fall to 50% with a loss.

The final five weeks of the season are going to be so very interesting.

*Backup plan: A Colts defense that’s on a serious roll faces a backup quarterback for a second consecutive week. First, Tennessee rookie Will Levis. Now, Cincy’s Jake Browning.

The Bengals turned to Browning after Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his right wrist Nov. 16 at Baltimore. Browning entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings, delivered his first NFL pass in Cincy’s season-opening, 24-3 loss at Cleveland and made his first NFL start Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh, a 16-10 loss.

Then, the Jake Browning Legend took off.

On the Monday Night Football stage, the 6-foot-2, 209-pounder out of Washington completed 32-of-37 passes (86.5 completion percentage) for 354 yards and one touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win at Jacksonville. Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after becoming just the 10th player since 1966 to pass for at least 350 yards and complete at least 85% of his attempts.

Colts coach Shane Steichen is a native of Sacramento, California, and was aware of Browning’s incredible prep career at Folsom High School — 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns.

“Matter of fact, he went to my rival high school,’’ Steichen said. “He lit it up pretty good. Obviously, he had a heck of a career at Washington.’’

When Browning exited Washington, he did so as the school’s career leader with 12,296 yards and 94 TDs.

*Keep the D rollin’: So much attention will remain on Browning. It’s incumbent on coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense to sully the feel-good story.

During the Colts’ four-game win streak, the defense has piled up 21 sacks, including at least five in three straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the league. The 42 total sacks trail only the 47 of the Baltimore Ravens and are six shy of breaking the Indy era record. Bradley’s group also has nine takeaways over the past four games.

We’re in the camp that believes Browning’s monster game against the Jaguars should serve as an attention-getter to the defense. It’s on alert, he’s capable of going off if the pass rush is unable to speed up Browning’s internal clock. Given time, he has one of the league’s most threatening receiving corps in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, which is complemented by running back Joe Mixon and tight end Tanner Hudson.

Cincy’s protection has allowed 33 sacks, so look for Browning to get the ball out of his hands as quickly as possible. Still, this is another opportunity for pass rushers Samson Ebukam (8 sacks), Kwity Paye (7.5), Dayo Odeyingbo (6.5) and DeForest Buckner (5.5) to make a difference.

*Welcome back, Grover: There’s no dismissing the potential benefit from the return of Grover Stewart. The veteran defensive tackle is back after serving a six-game suspension. In Stewart’s absence, the run defense was atrocious: 153 yards per game, 4.7 per attempt.

One of the keys to dealing with the Browning-led offense is extending Cincy’s rushing woes. Despite the presence of Mixon, the Bengals are dead last in rushing (82.5 yards per game) and No. 23 in yards per attempt (3.9). They’ve hit triple digits just twice, but both have come in the past three games: 156 at Jacksonville and 136 at Baltimore.

Mixon has 689 yards and six TDs and is averaging 3.8 per attempt. But he’s rushed for at least 1,100 yards three times in seven seasons.

He’s capable of controlling the flow of the game and keeping the Colts’ defense from harassing Browning.

*Take care of business: For the offense, that means taking care of the football.

The Colts take an offense to Cincy that ranks No. 14 in yards (342.5) and No. 8 in points (25.0). Wideout Michael Pittman Jr. ranks No. 4 in the league with 87 receptions and has at least eight catches in nine games, including five straight. Receiver Alec Pierce is coming off his first career 100-yard game. Running back Zack Moss still ranks No. 11 in rushing with a career-best 723 yards and remains the feature back until Jonathan Taylor returns following thumb surgery.

And here’s where we point out the Bengals counter with a defense that’s among the NFL’s worst: No. 32 in yards per game (388.2) and per play (6.1); No. 27 against the run (133.9) and the pass (254.3); No. 28 in third-down efficiency (43.8% allowed).

But the Colts’ fortunes this season seem to be directly tied to ball security. When they’ve limited turnovers, they’ve been a tough out. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II has accounted for 13 touchdowns (10 passing, three rushing) but turned the ball over 12 times (seven interceptions, five fumbles). Even though there was an awful fumble at the Tennessee 5 last week, he’s cleaned up his act since enduring consecutive four-turnover games in losses to Cleveland and New Orleans.

The Bengals have compensated for the ugly defensive statistics by being a plus-10 in turnover ratio. That trails only San Francisco (plus-11). Their 19 takeaways are tied-fifth-most in the league while their nine turnovers are a league low.

*And the winner in: Colts 24, Bengals 17. We’re going to ride the hot hand, even if that means not having total trust in Minshew or a secondary that faces one of its toughest challenges of the season. We’re in find-a-way mode, which the Colts are doing at an impressive rate.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter/X at @mchappell51.