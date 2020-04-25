What to make of the Colts’ 9 draft picks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A recap of the Indianapolis Colts’ nine picks in the NFL Draft: (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

ROUND 2/34th OVERALL

Player: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Size: 6-4, 223 pounds

Resume: Appeared in 48 games with 30 starts . . . finished with 171 receptions, 2,519 yards and 19 TDs . . . had best season last year with 101 catches, 1,275 yards and 11 TDs . . . son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout running back Michael Pittman.

Colts’ role: Step in immediately and take some of the pressure off of T.Y. Hilton. Owner Jim Irsay said Pittman has “Reggie Wayne-type qualities.’’ (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ROUND 2/41st

Player: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Size: 5-11, 226

Resume: Started 40 of 41 games in three seasons and established himself as one of the most prolific backs in FBS history. . . . rushed 926 times for 6,174 yards and 56 TDs. . . . rushing yards rank 6th in FBS history. . . . third player to rush for at least 2,000 yards twice.

Colts’ role: Share running load with Marlon Mack. Don’t expect coaching staff to ease Taylor into the offense. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ROUND 3/85th

Player: S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Size: 6-1, 187 pounds

Resume: Appeared in 48 games with 39 starts. . . . started at cornerback in 2017-18 before shifting to safety in ’19. . . . collected 158 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and nine interceptions. . . . suffered torn ACL in Pac-12 championship game in December.

Colts’ role: Blackmon is four months into his rehab and the team doesn’t anticipate him being ready until late August or early September at the earliest. When he’s full-go, he brings the versatility to play safety or be a part of the nickel package. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ROUND 4/122nd

Player: QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Size: 6-6, 231 pounds

Resume: Appeared in 32 games with 26 starts at Georgia and Washington, and completed 468 of 782 passes for 5,562 yards with 39 TDs and 16 interceptions. . . . started at Georgia as a true freshman and passed for 2,430 yards with 16 TDs and eight interceptions. . . . suffered knee injury early in sophomore season, was replaced by Jake Fromm and never got his job job. . . . transferred to Washington.

Colts’ role: Learn the ropes behind Philip Rivers. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ROUND5/149th

Player: OL Danny Pinter, Ball State

Size: 6-4, 300 pounds

Resume: Started 35 of 43 games for Cardinals. . . played tight end as freshman before switching to tackle. . . . Attended South Bend Adams H.S.

Colts’ role: Look for Pinter to step in and be the interchangeable part on the offensive line. Might initially be allowed to develop at guard. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

ROUND 6/193rd

Player: DT Robert Windsor, Penn State

Size: 6-4, 290 pounds

Resume: Third-team All-Big Ten selection. . . . Started 13 games as senior with 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks. . . . Posted 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss as a junior.

Colts’ role: Compete for a spot in the defensive line rotation, probably as a 3-technique tackle. Showed the ability to get interior pressure in passing situations. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

ROUND 6/211th

Player: CB Isaiah Rodgers, UMass

Size: 5-10, 170 pounds

Resume: Four-year playmaker for Minutemen. . . . Finished career with 11 interceptions and was explosive contributor on special teams. . . . As a senior, returned 53 kickoffs for 1,295 yards, both tops in FBS. . . . Led team by averaging 122.8 all-purpose yards per game. . . . cousin is long-time NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Colts’ role: The team acquired this pick by trading corner Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets, so he’ll be given a chance to fill Wilson’s void, and work as a nickel corner. Also brings 4.28 speed and returner skills to the roster. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ROUND 6/212th

Player: WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

Size: 6-4, 225 pounds

Resume: Appeared in 43 games, 12 as a starter. . . . Finished career with 156 receptions, 1,976 yards and 13 TDs. . . . Started three games as a senior and posted 58 catches, 762 yards and 8 TDs.

Colts’ role: The Colts clearly want to get bigger at the position, and the best players will earn a roster spot. After the way injuries decimated the position last season, management will make as certain as possible it has enough capable bodies at wideout. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

ROUND 6/213th

Player: S Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Size: 6-1, 226 pounds

Resume: On the field for 52 career games with two starts at Wolverines’ “Viper’’ position and 13 at Will linebacker. . . . Started 13 games at Will as senior and finished with 89 tackles, including 7 for a loss, 5 sacks and two passes defended.

Colts’ role: The team values positional flexibility and Glasgow brings that. Coaching staff must determine if he’s better suited to be a big safety or an undersize, active Will ‘backer. Definite special teams candidate.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.