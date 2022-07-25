WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will return to Westfield for training camp on July 27.

But before you head to Grand Park, you’ll need tickets and should expect cashless transactions.

Here’s what you should know about 2022 Indianapolis Colts training camp.

When does training camp begin and end?

Training camp starts on Wednesday, July 27, and concludes on Thursday, Aug. 25. With a few exceptions, practices start at 12 p.m. You can find the complete schedule for practices and Colts City here.

What does it cost to get in?

Admission to Colts training camp is free, but visitors must obtain a free ticket each day. You can download tickets at the Indianapolis Colts website.

Where can I park and how much does it cost?

Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots E and G. On select days, additional parking will be available in Lots C and F. ADA Parking can be accessed in Lot G via 186th Street. You can buy parking in advance at the Colts website.

Can I pay with cash?

Colts City concessions and the Colts Pro Shop will only accept credit/debit card transactions during camp. No cash will be accepted.

What can I bring to Grand Park?

No outside food or beverages will be permitted. Fans will have to follow the NFL’s “Clear Bag” policy—the same one in effect at NFL venues on gamedays. You can learn details about the policy here.

Essentially, fans are allowed to clear bring plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that don’t exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. A one-gallon resealable clear plastic bag is also allowed.

Small clutch bags are allowed but must not exceed 4.5” by 6.5” in size.

What if the weather’s bad?

In the case of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors to the Grand Park Event Center. Only a limited number of fans will be able to attend those practices. In addition, Colts City and hospitality suites will shut down.

Can I get autographs?

Player autograph sessions will be available after practices; there will be no access to players before practice begins. Autograph sessions aren’t guaranteed and will be based on player availability.

Are there any special days?

The Colts will host several theme days during training camp. Days already announced are:

Camp Kickoff, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security – Wed., July 27

– Wed., July 27 Kids’ Day, presented by ­­­­­­­­­­­Riley Children’s Health – Thurs., July 28

– Thurs., July 28 “Back Together Saturday” – Sat., July 30

– Sat., July 30 Salute to Service Day – Wed., Aug. 3

– Wed., Aug. 3 “Give Back Sunday,” presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 7

– Sun., Aug. 7 Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Wed., Aug. 17

– Wed., Aug. 17 “Thirsty Thursday,” presented by Bud Light – Thurs., Aug. 18

Will any other teams be involved?

The Colts will host the Detroit Lions for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Is there a night practice?

The Colts will hold a single night practice during this year’s training camp. The Saturday, July 30, event is dubbed “Back Together Saturday.” Fans can attend an evening practice at 7 p.m. and enjoy live entertainment.

GM Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich, quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Jonathan Taylor will appear as part of a welcome program before practice begins.

What can we do at Colts City?

Colts City will be open each day of public practice through the end of training camp. It’s packed with activities and also includes the Colts Pro Shop. Here’s what you’ll find at Colts City:

The Colts Play 60 Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash & punt returns

Colts In Motion, the team’s interactive traveling experience, presented by Belle Tire

Colts inflatables

Colts Pro Shop

Social Tent

Photo opportunities with “Blue” and Colts Cheerleaders

Interactive partner displays and exhibits

You can find the Colts City schedule here.

How many preseason games will the Colts play?

The Colts will play three preseason games ahead of a 17-game regular season. It’s the second year for the three-game preseason since the NFL added an extra regular-season game to the schedule.

Here’s the preseason schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 18 at Buffalo, 4 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 20, vs. Detroit, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 27, vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Their hope opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can find the full Colts schedule here.