Colts’ Carson Wentz sprains both ankles; availability unknown for Sunday’s game

Quarterback Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to throw the ball while being tackled by defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered sprains in both ankles during the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His status for this week’s game against divisional rival Tennessee Titans is unknown.

Head coach Frank Reich gave the news during his weekly Monday Zoom call with reporters.

Wentz was twisted as Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald pulled the quarterback down as he scrambled in the fourth quarter injuring his right ankle. He hurt his left ankle earlier in the game.

“I felt it right away,” said Wentz after the game on the Donald play. “It did not feel good. I tried to tape it up, spat it up and do everything I could to get out there and finish the game. It’s a bad feeling to not be out there.”

Jacob Eason entered the game for the Colts’ last possession. He’ll make his first NFL start if Wentz can’t play this week.

“My history with Carson is that he is a pretty fast healer,” Reich said. “He’s tough and if there’s any chance he can play with these ankle sprains, then he’ll play.”

The Colts (0-2) play their first road game of the season in a critical AFC South matchup. The Titans won the division title through a tiebreaker last season after both teams finished 11-5.

“Obviously, it’s an incredibly big game. We’re not holding back anything,” said Reich.