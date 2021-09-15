Wentz, Colts search for “better” in week 2

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have waved the proverbial “One Percent Better” banner since Frank Reich took over as head coach in 2018. Now as week 2 of the 2021 NFL season approaches, some improvement is clearly necessary.

“You look at the three-and-outs, the couple of fourth downs that we failed and you look yourself in the mirror and say how can I do better on that individual play?” asks quarterback Carson Wentz. “Some of those plays that kind of really change the outcome of a game that we need to get dialed in and that we can all be better, that I can be better.”

Wentz was unable to suit up in any preseason games and had limited time on the field in training camp due to a foot surgery and a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Still, he downplays rust as the cause of the Colts’ week 1 problems in a loss to the Seahawks.

“To be honest, I don’t think that was really the issue on Sunday,” he explains. “I felt from a communication standpoint, I thought we were good, I thought we executed well with that. Could have just mentally been a little more dialed in I guess.

“The experience, the game situations, being down in some of those no-huddle drives late in the game and just kind of checking some of those boxes and getting your feet wet definitely helps. That always helps and I think that helps as an offense as well. We’re going to just keep building this thing and keep learning each other and growing together so we can keep propelling and getting better every week.”

The Colts host the Rams Sunday afternoon at 1:00.