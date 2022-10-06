INDIANAPOLIS – Every week Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question in the “Blue Zone”.
The Colts are struggling at 1-2-1 so far this season, so Chris asks the players who always has their back when times are tough.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS – Every week Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question in the “Blue Zone”.
The Colts are struggling at 1-2-1 so far this season, so Chris asks the players who always has their back when times are tough.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now