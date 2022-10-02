INDIANAPOLIS – Every week Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat in with one burning question in the “Blue Zone”.
This week Chris asks players what their favorite pregame meal is and if they eat a halftime snack in the locker room.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
